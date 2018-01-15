Rams get quality win over Buffaloes

BIG HORN — In an almost wire-to-wire victory, Big Horn outclassed Greybull 45-37 Saturday. The win improved the Rams to 5-7 heading into conference play.

The Rams trailed for all of 50 seconds during the game, as they fell behind 4-2 early in the first quarter. A Carson Bates layup tied the score and a Quinn McCafferty putback shortly after gave Big Horn a 6-4 lead. The Rams never looked back and were in control for the remainder of the game.

Big Horn led 12-8 going into the second quarter after taking advantage of an aggressive Buffaloes defense. The Rams scored several layups off motion cuts and were in the bonus with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

Big Horn forced many Greybull turnovers in the second quarter with solid defense, but the Buffaloes also were careless with the ball, throwing it out of bounds several times. Greybull had 15 turnovers on the day.

The Rams took a 21-17 lead into halftime.

Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley emphasized rebounding during the intermission and the players took it to heart. They crashed the offensive boards throughout the quarter, gaining several second- and third-chance possessions. Big Horn grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the game, compared to eight for Greybull.

Bates and Kade VanDyken were particularly active on the glass, as they each snared three offensive boards. The Rams also forced tough shots defensively and outscored the Buffaloes 11-6 in the third.

It looked like Big Horn would run away with the game after a VanDyken 3 gave the Rams a 37-23 lead with 6:05 to play, but Greybull made it interesting. Big Horn struggled to hit shots, and the Buffaloes made three 3-pointers to get the score to 39-34 with two minutes left.

The Rams turned the ball over on their next possession, and the Buffaloes got an open look at a 3 but couldn’t convert. That was the last sliver of hope for Greybull, as Big Horn hit four consecutive free throws down the stretch to end their weekend with a win.

Big Horn came away with the victory but certainly had room for improvement. A few times against Greybull, one Big Horn player dribbled near half court while the other four players stood still and waited for something to happen. Alley said that was a result of the team installing some new offensive sets in practice but not properly executing them in the game.

However, Alley said the team is about where he expected at this point in the season and that he feels pretty confident heading into conference play. The Rams competed well against Rocky Mountain Friday before securing the home win over Greybull.

The Rams host Sundance in their conference opener Jan. 19.

Final

Greybull…………………………8 9 6 14 — 37

Big Horn……………………….12 9 11 13 — 45

Scoring

Greybull — R. Hill 9, Craft 9, B. Hill 5, Tracy 5, Gomez 4, Mills 2, Davila 2, Adams 1

Big Horn — McCafferty 12, Eisele 10, Bates 9, VanDyken 8, Bradshaw 2, Morton 2, Parker 2