No. 2 Greybull edges Big Horn in nonconference finale

BIG HORN — The Big Horn girls basketball game Saturday against Greybull served as a microcosm of the Lady Rams’ season so far. They showed flashes of brilliance but ultimately played too inconsistently to beat a top-notch opponent, and No. 2 Greybull won 37-34.

Both teams came firing out of the gate, trading baskets during the first four minutes as the Lady Buffaloes went ahead 10-9 halfway through and led 14-13 at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter featured lengthy scoring droughts for both teams. Greybull didn’t score for almost the first five minutes, and Big Horn went 5:30 between baskets. Britney Hutton made a layup before halftime to cut Greybull’s lead to one at 20-19.

Britney and her sister Alisyn Hutton scored all six points for Big Horn in the second quarter and nearly two-thirds of the team’s overall total. Alison Hutton led the Lady Rams with 13 points, while Britney added nine.

Big Horn took control of the game in the third quarter with excellent defensive effort and offensive ball movement. The Lady Rams forced several Greybull turnovers and tough shots and made some outside jumpers of their own.

Big Horn held the Lady Buffaloes to one point in the final seven minutes of the quarter, outscoring Greybull 11-3 to take a 30-23 advantage.

Almost nothing went right for the Lady Rams in the last eight minutes, though. They repeatedly struggled to break the Greybull full-court press, committing several turnovers in a row. A four-point swing occurred early in the fourth when it looked like Big Horn had an easy layup. A Greybull player blocked the shot then was fouled and made both free throws.

From the end of the third quarter through most of the fourth quarter, the Lady Rams went 8:05 without any points, allowing the Lady Buffaloes to take a 32-30 lead. Jill Mayer made two free throws to mercifully end the drought and tie the game with 1:35 to go.

Big Horn took a two-point lead with one minute left after a Mayer layup but allowed five straight points, due in part to two turnovers, something that haunted the Lady Rams in the final frame. After two Greybull free throws with 2.7 seconds left, Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire drew up an in-bounds play that resulted in a wide-open 3-pointer from the wing, but the ball bounced off the back rim, landing harmlessly to the floor as time expired.

The Lady Buffaloes showed more desperation in the fourth quarter, ultimately outscoring the Lady Rams 14-4.

“Yesterday we made winning plays down the stretch and today we didn’t,” McGuire said. “We’re getting better with our consistency, but there’s still lapses in the game.”

Big Horn sits at 6-6 overall after its nonconference slate. The Lady Rams played four ranked teams in their first 12 games, going 2-2 against them.

McGuire said the team improved from the previous week.

“I think we took a step this week and hopefully we learn a valuable lesson,” McGuire said. “I told the girls that the important part of the year starts now, and everything up to this has been preparing us for the conference season.”

The Lady Rams host another tough opponent in their first conference game of the year, as Sundance plays at Big Horn Friday.

Final

Greybull………………………………….14 6 3 14 — 37

Big Horn…………………………………13 6 11 4 — 34

Scoring

Greybull — Wright 17, Collingwood 9, K. Sorensen 8, Edeler 2, P. Sorensen 1

Big Horn — A. Hutton 13, B. Hutton 9, Mayer 6, Wallach 2, Frank 2, Cook 1