Embracing the new year, winter weather

During the winter months, many of our programs at the Sheridan Recreation District move indoors. Citywide youth basketball, a cooperative program with the YMCA, Sheridan County School District 2 and the Tongue River Valley Community Center, was a success. Our county’s youth had the opportunity to stay active, learn new skills and interact with many members of our community. For adults, our volleyball and men’s basketball leagues are in full swing, giving all participants the opportunity to burn those built up calories from the holidays.

Over Christmas break, we were able to utilize the indoor baseball facility in Thorne-Rider Park to host youth baseball clinics, allowing kids to break out their bats and mitts for the first time in months. It’s awesome to see kids already anticipating a great summer of baseball.

We also get excited for outdoor recreation opportunities winter offers at the Sheridan Recreation District. We got a running start into 2018 by hosting the second annual Resolution Run 5k, which started in Thorne-Rider Park and followed the Sheridan Pathways System to North Park. We lucked out with a beautiful morning Jan. 6, and many people felt the same as 40 participants gathered in Thorne-Rider Park before 9 a.m.

With all the snow that has fallen lately, the sledding hills in Thorne-Rider Park, near the Trail End State Historic Site and at Linden Hill have been busy places. It has been great watching families and friends utilize these community places while taking in the crisp winter air. It’s always good to get outside!

My wife Kelli and I and our friends from Lander brought in the New Year cross-country skiing at Cutler Hill with their dog, Lyla. We felt so lucky while we were skiing for the Black Mountain Nordic Club; they do such a wonderful job providing established trails and easy access for users and their dogs.

Though we are in the heart of winter, I still can’t help but be excited for upcoming 2018 events. Myself and several friends have signed up for the Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run 50k, meaning it’s time to get training. I’m looking forward to taking advantage of the Sheridan Community Land Trust trails at Soldier Ridge and Red Grade. Whether I am strapping on my runners or a pair of snow shoes, the ability to access those places in a short amount of time is incredible for our community. I hope everyone is as thrilled as I am to enter 2018 in this beautiful place we call home.

Seth Ulvestad is a recreation program supervisor at the Sheridan Recreation District.