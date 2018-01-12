Azevedo show to open at college

SHERIDAN — A new exhibition featuring the work of Martin Azevedo will open at the Whitney Center for the Arts on Jan. 18.

An artist lecture will begin at 4 p.m., followed by an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Azevedo was born and raised in Hanford, California. His interest in art and printmaking began at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California, upon taking a lithography course. He then moved on to receive his bachelor’s in art from California State University Chico in 2009 and completed his Master of Fine Arts at The Ohio State University in 2011.

This exhibition features new works utilizing photography, video, sculpture and printmaking, while dealing with ideas of power, masculinity, mortality and the human condition.

For additional information, see www.whitneyarts.org. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located at 1 Whitney Way.