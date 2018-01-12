Broncs wrestlers earn narrow win in Colstrip

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team picked up a close 36-33 win Thursday in a dual against Colstrip (Montana) High School Thursday.

Sheridan scored 24 points from forfeit, as Colstrip had four weight classes open. The Broncs only won two of eight matches in which they faced an opponent, as Reese Osborne (120) and Brendan Clem (145) both secured pins.

Colstrip has a long tradition of wrestling success, so head coach Tyson Shatto was pleased with the team’s victory.

“A win over them is definitely an accomplishment for us,” Shatto said.

The Broncs wrestle Friday and Saturday in the Cowboy Invitational in Miles City, Montana, which features 34 teams from Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.