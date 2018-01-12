Broncs at No. 2 in latest poll

SHERIDAN — Wednesday and Thursday marked the release of the first wyopreps.com high school boys and girls basketball rankings of 2018, voted on by media members and coaches. The Sheridan High School boys basketball team jumped up to the No. 2 spot after winning three games in as many days during the Taco John’s Invite in Cheyenne over the weekend.

I’ve voted Sheridan No. 2 in the boys rankings since the start of the season, and the Broncs held that distinction among the majority of media members until right before Christmas break when Laramie leapfrogged Sheridan and Cheyenne East for the top spot. The Plainsmen, however, lost two of their three games at the Taco John’s Invite and fell from No. 1 all the way out of the rankings.

Sheridan’s only losses this season have both come by three-point margins, one against Evanston and the other at Billings Senior.

I voted Cheyenne East as the No. 1 boys team. The Thunderbirds have more losses than any team in the top five (four), but none of those losses have come against a team in Wyoming.

I voted Cheyenne East as the top girls team, as well, and the Lady Thunderbirds resume mirrors that of the boys’ team. Evanston made the largest jump within in the girls’ rankings to the No. 2 spot. The Lady Red Devils only lost to Cheyenne East by two points this past weekend, and their only other loss this season occurred against Thunder Basin — the reason I voted the Lady Bolts No. 2.

Wyopreps rankings

Girls

Record Previous

1. Cheyenne East 8-3 1

2. Evanston 7-2 5

3. Thunder Basin 6-3 4

4. Kelly Walsh 7-3 3

5. Natrona 6-3 NR

Boys

Record Previous

1. Cheyenne East 7-4 2

2. Sheridan 7-2 3

3. Campbell County 7-2 T4

4. Green River 8-1 NR

5. Evanston 6-3 T4

Bud’s rankings

Girls

Previous

1. Cheyenne East 1

2. Thunder Basin NR

3. Evanston 4

4. Natrona NR

5. Kelly Walsh 3

Boys

Previous

1. Cheyenne East 1

2. Sheridan 2

3. Campbell County 4

4. Green River NR

5. Evanston 5