Chamber outlines strategic initiatives

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce has indicated plans to take the lead in a broader discussion about the role of economic development groups in the community.

Chamber board President Travis Evans outlined the results of a strategic planning process the organization conducted in the second half of 2017, resulting in a three-year plan. As part of that presentation at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon Wednesday, Evans also spoke to the themes that came out of that process. Feedback from stakeholders included the questions: Why are there so many economic development groups? What are they accomplishing? Are their visions aligned? Can economic development efforts be more efficient in Sheridan County?

As a result, Evans said, the Chamber team plans to reach out to other economic development organizations operating in the area — Forward Sheridan, Downtown Sheridan Association, North Main Association, governing bodies and others — to initiate a discussion around those questions and identify a path forward.

In addition, the Chamber identified four strategic initiatives:

• to support the retention and expansion of member businesses;

• to be a proactive voice on vital issues impacting the business community;

• to engage the staff and volunteers to best serve the organization’s mission; and

• to practice responsible financial stewardship.

The Chamber also updated its mission statement, which now focuses on the organization acting as a catalyst for prosperity and a champion for a stronger community.

The strategic planning process also included the creation of an operational plan, which allows Chamber leadership to track progress more easily and with tangible measurements.