Man arrested for first degree murder

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officers arrested a man for an alleged homicide that occurred Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:13 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2018, SPD received a report of an alleged homicide at 1410 N. Main St. in Sheridan, an apartment building.

Christopher Macloughlin Labuy, 33, knocked on a friend’s apartment door, and Labuy stated he had shot a man in another apartment in the building, the friend reported.

Responding SPD officers arrived on scene and detained Labuy.

Officers and Rocky Mountain Ambulance staff located the victim and determined he was deceased. It appeared the victim had died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that probable cause existed to arrest Labuy for murder in the first degree. The penalty for the charge, according to Wyoming statute, would be death or life imprisonment without parole.

Labuy was turned over to the Sheridan County Detention Center.

Names and further information will be released once appropriate notifications are made.

Labuy will make his initial appearance in Sheridan County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. Thursday.

SPD reported no further danger to the community and no further suspects in this investigation. All residents of the building have access to their apartments, and there were no evacuations. SPD officers remained in the area to secure the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing.