Local students named to Dean’s Lists

SHERIDAN — Sheridan students Grace Edeen and Natasha Hallam have been named to their respective school’s Dean’s Lists.

Edeen earned a spot on the University of North Carolina — Asheville fall Dean’s List. The Dean’s List is made up of full-time students who have achieved a GPA between 3.5-3.99.

Hallam has been named to the Eastern New Mexico University Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. To be eligible for the Eastern New Mexico Dean’s List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA between 3.25 and 4.0.