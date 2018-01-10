Application process for Wyoming Boys’ State now open

SHERIDAN — Application information for the 2018 Wyoming Boys’ State session set for June 2-8 in Douglas is now available at local high schools, American Legion posts or online at www.wyoboysstate.org.

Boys’ State aims to develop tomorrow’s leaders. The program is sponsored by the American Legion and is offered to boys who have completed their junior year in high school and have at least one remaining semester in high school. Applicants must be of good character and have an interest in government.

Delegates will compete for a variety of scholarships and may earn three college credits for completion of the program. Two Wyoming delegates will have the opportunity to attend the Boys’ Nation program in Washington, D.C.

For additional information, see www.wyoboysstate.org or contact your high school guidance counselor.

Applications must be submitted to the high school student planning office or guidance counselor by March 2, 2018.