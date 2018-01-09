FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Broadway Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Odor investigation 300 block West Elder Street, 7:30

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Dismissals — Jorja A. Manolis, Sheridan; Kalix Cole Manolis, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 12:53 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 5:03 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 8:12 a.m.

• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 8:14 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, South Thurmond Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Theft cold, Grinnell Plaza

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 11:24 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Poplar Trail, 11:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Timberline Drive, 12:44 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 12:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 2:28 p.m.

• DUS, 10th Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Lost property, South Thurmond Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Drug-other, West Fifth Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 8:59 p.m.

• Medical, South Main Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Drug activity, Harrison Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Abandoned vehicle, McCormick Road, 10:09 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:36 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 14A, Dayton, 6:42 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87, mile marker 27

• Motorist assist, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 7:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 westbound, milepost 28, 11:03

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until they have appeared in court.

Monday

• Scott Charles Ragsdale, 38, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Daniel Smith Eisenach, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 86

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

