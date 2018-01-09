Fifteen make up jury for sexual abuse trial

SHERIDAN — Twelve of 15 total jurors will determine whether William Mayhew did in fact commit four separate crimes of second degree sexual abuse of minors in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Presiding 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn and counsel selected eight female and seven male jurors for the trial by 12:40 p.m. on the first day of trial — Monday, Jan. 8. Three of those jurors will be randomly selected at the end of the trial and removed from the jury before final deliberations.

Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Darci Phillips opened the first day of Mayhew’s trial at 2:20 p.m. by walking the jury through a preview of the witnesses expected to testify throughout the week. Phillips included nine of the 16 listed witnesses in her opening statements — four victims, a prior victim of Mayhew’s abuse not included in the four counts related to this case, two relatives of victims, a law enforcement officer and a community religious leader.

Defense attorney Erin Wardell declined to present an opening statement.

The relatives and prior victim all testified on the witness stand during the first day of trial. They recounted individual experiences both with victims and the events surrounding the case. The prior victim also shared her experiences with Mayhew during her testimony.

Testimonies of the first day’s witnesses described Mayhew as quiet and neither confirming nor denying accusations of sexual abuse when confronted by relatives of the victims.

Explicit details were given by the prior victim, who recounted four separate incidents that occured between Mayhew and the victim that were sexual in nature.

Under Wyoming law, the testimony of the prior victim cannot be used to prove the conduct for which Mayhew currently faces charges. It was only to be used as a way for the prosecution to prove motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake or lack of accident.

The second day of trial started with the community religious leader on the stand, from whom counsel anticipated testimony regarding an intervention with Mayhew years ago.

The court scheduled the trial to last five days, but counsel agreed it would not take that long. It is likely the trial will come to a resolution Wednesday or Thursday of this week.