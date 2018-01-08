Legislature to face marijuana definitions, speeding fines

SHERIDAN — Wyoming legislators face a long list of proposed bills for the upcoming session starting Feb. 12 in Cheyenne. Three of the bills proposed by the joint judiciary committee include redefining marijuana, clarifying language of financial responsibilities between court and county commissioners and updated speeding fee schedules.

Redefining marijuana

Two proposed bills addressing possession of marijuana products would remove language indicating the substance is only a green, leafy substance and define it as a product in which tetrahydrocannabinols, or THC, is present.

Three or more misdemeanors or more than 3 grams of possessed cannabis would still constitute a felony offense under the proposed bills.

For example, if a brownie with marijuana baked into it is confiscated by law enforcement, the entire weight of the brownie would determine whether the possession charge is a felony or misdemeanor.

The Wyoming Joint Judiciary Committee discussed the issue during its interim meeting in Sheridan June 2017. Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan and Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Albany, both voiced concerns about changing based on the entire weight of edibles.

Committee co-chairman Rep. Dan Kirkbride, R-Platte, said there’s not a reliable, accurate way to test (THC) at the level the court’s expecting.

Court IT equipment

Another proposed bill clarifies financial responsiblities for county governments and courts. The obligation of the county would be to provide the walls and infrastructure of the building needed for the courts. The courts are financially responsible for any technology needed within the court system.

Sheridan County administrative director Renee Obermueller said the bill serves as a clarification of the current law.

Recently the county paid for the installation of data drop sections and wiring to help support increasing technological needs in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

The understanding between Sheridan County and local courts, which both reside in the building at 224 S. Main St., works smoothly, Obermueller said.

Speeding fine amendments

A proposed bill would simplify seven separate speeding categories — school zones, urban or residence districts, interstate highways, state highways and paved or unpaved roadways — down to three — construction zones, school zones and anyone previously convicted of speeding — making it a more simple process for law enforcement writing citations during stops.

Legislators also decreased fines for specific convictions. Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said increasing fines doesn’t solve the problem, which is why the bill proposes some decreases.

Drivers passing a stopped school bus results in fines between $160 and $600, decreasing fines from the current $200 to $750. A second conviction can include fines between $320 and $800, down from the current $400 to $1,000.

The bill decreases fines for larger vehicles passing school buses, too, specifically those exceeding 39,000 pounds, from $300 to $240.

Drivers exceeding the speed limit anywhere outside of construction or school zones incur set fines with additional fees associated per mile.

Those previously convicted of a speeding violation incur higher fees than those without priors.

Drivers exceeding the speed limit in school zones and construction zones also face higher fines than speeding outside those zones.