Mayhew trial starts today

SHERIDAN — The five-day trial for a man facing four counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor starts Monday, Jan. 8, in 4th Judicial District Court.

William Mayhew pleaded not guilty during his Aug. 8, 2017, arraignment to four counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor, which allegedly took place between 1994 and 2006.

Court documents said the Sheridan Police Department received a report on May 19, 2017, that Mayhew sexually abused three girls who were juveniles at the time. Mayhew’s family member was concerned there were other victims as Mayhew was asked to stop working with children at First Baptist Church because he was not following the rules about one-on-one contact with children. He also was asked to leave the YMCA Joy Junction Club due to inappropriate behavior with a young girl in the swimming pool.

Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Darci Phillips listed 16 witnesses in her pretrial memorandum filed with the court and the ability to call witnesses if necessary upon notice to defense counsel.

At the time of the defendant’s trial brief in November, defense attorney Erin Wardell listed no witnesses for the time being but reserved the right to call rebuttal witnesses if needed.

A 12-member jury trial began at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.