Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block South Gould Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, ems, 6:16 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 10:25 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 2:21 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:53 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 3:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 7:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Tractor rollover, Beckton Drive, 11:25 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, Townhouse Place, 2:48 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 West, mile marker 86, 4:01 a.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 9:15 a.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 9:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road, 11:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1 p.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage Lane, 1:46 p.m.

• Medical, North 27th Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 5:13 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 6:14 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 8:25 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:57 a.m.

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 6:54 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 10:23 a.m.

• Trauma, Beckton Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 11:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Trauma, West Alger Street, 11:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 2:17

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:24 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:49 a.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Medical, Leopard Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 7:18 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 10:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 5:52 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 6:02 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fourth Street, 7:52 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:46 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, Long Drive, 10:09 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 10:41 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 10:55 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Long Drive, 11:08 a.m.

• Warrant service, East College Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Woodland Park, 12:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Bad check, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 2:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 4:42 p.m.

• DUI, North Jefferson Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 5:58 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

Saturday

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:04 a.m.

• DUI, Big horn Avenue, 2:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fourth Street, 3:21 a.m.

• Animal dead, North Heights Road, 9:33 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Taylor Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Warrant service, Illinois Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Street, 1:50 p.m.

• DUS, Val Vista Street, 2:50 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 4:06 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Main Street, 7:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 7:32 p.m.

•Shots, Hill Pond Drive, 7:32 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 7:35 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Vista Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Assist WHP, West 12th Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

•Interference, North Gould Street, 11:44 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 12:30 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Absaraka Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:23 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Welfare check, Park Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:28 a.m.

• Accident, North Linden Avenue, 1:23 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Long Drive, 1:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 3:46 p.m.

• DUS, West Works Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Found property, Saberton Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Accident, Emerson Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 7:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Carrington Street, 11:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Traffic complaint, I-90 westbound, mile marker 17, 1:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 11:40 a.m.

• Fight, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 11:46 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Decker Road, Montana, 11:56 a.m.

• Warrant service, Bellevue Avenue, 2:04 p.m.

• Bond violation, West Halbert, Ranchester, 2:23 p.m.

• Family dispute, Wild Rose Lane, 3:42 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Adkins Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Main Street, Dayton, 5:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87, mile marker 28, 10:42 p.m.

Saturday

• Citizen assist, Red Grade Road, 12:37 a.m.

• Motorist assist, US Highway 87, mile marker 27, 8:10 a.m.

• Animal incident, Dayton, 9:52 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Beckton Drive, 11:24 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, Cox Valley Road, 12:38 p.m.

• Civil, Wild Rose Lane, 6:09 p.m.

• Domestic, Halbert Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Fraud, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 6:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Accident, Box Elder Road, mile marker 0.45, Banner, 11:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, Beckton Road, Dayton, 10:24 p.m.

• Attempt locate, I-90 westbound, mile marker 20, 11:25 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Devon Lee Baker, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, drug court, arrested by SPD

• Luke Thomas Young, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Wayne Richard Campbell, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David Neale Gonzales, 41, Gillette, bond revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• James Douglas Knipe, 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Jeffrey David Barker, 29, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryan W. Eisele, 40, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Natasha Miller, 31, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Robert Shawn Thornley, 50, Riverton, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, no valid driver’s license, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Sunday

• Jacob Gordon Louise Barrera, 33, Buffalo, interfere with officer, circuit court, failure to maintain liability insurance, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Randy Noah Rodriguez, 35, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 89

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 91

By |January 8th, 2018|

