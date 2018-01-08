Sports briefs

Broncs win 4th in a row

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan boys basketball team extended its winning streak in the narrowest of ways during Saturday’s finale at the Taco John’s Invite in Cheyenne. The Broncs closed the tournament with a 62-61 win over Rock Springs to stretch their win streak to four games and improve to 7-2 on the season.

Sheridan’s Aaron Woodward poured in 25 points in 27 minutes of floor time. He connected on 5 of 12 3-point attempts while also grabbing nine rebounds and logging two blocks. Teammate Tristan Bower added 12 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists, and Parker Christensen chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

The Broncs return to action Friday when they host Billings Senior at 7 p.m.

SHS girls cap weekend with win

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team also closed the Taco John’s Invite on a high note. The Lady Broncs won their second game in as many days, rallying to topple Rock Springs 61-55 to improve to 3-6.

Riley Rafferty paced Sheridan with 14 points, which included a trio of treys. Alli Puuri and Jordan Christensen each tallied 10 points apiece, while Bailey Coon scored nine points.

The Lady Broncs got off to a hot start with 18 points in the first quarter but scored only three points in the second and trailed 26-21 at halftime. Rock Springs extended its lead to nine at 30-21 ahead of the fourth quarter before Sheridan exploded for 30 points in the game’s final eight minutes to steal the victory.

The Lady Broncs return to the floor Friday when they travel to Billings Senior at 7:30 p.m.

Tongue River teams

competitive in losses to Lusk

DAYTON — The Tongue River girls lost to No. 1 Lusk 53-41 Saturday in the finale of the North-South Challenge. The Lady Eagles kept it competitive throughout the game, only trailing 26-21 at halftime and 37-32 after three quarters.

Head coach Tyler Hanson called it the team’s best performance of the season.

“There were lots of good things we did, lots of good things to build on,” Hanson said.

The Lady Eagles cut the lead to four in the fourth quarter at one point, but Lusk sealed the game with free throws in the final minutes. Hanson said the team’s shooting and defensive rotations kept them in the game.

Brittany Fillingham scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Tongue River charge. Holly Hutchinson totaled 12 points.

The Tongue River boys lost to Lusk 54-50.

Both teams play Friday at Greybull.

Panthers split with Dubois

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball team got in the win column with a 53-40 win over Dubois Saturday. The win pushes the Panthers’ record to 1-7.

Clayton Auzqui led the way for AC with 18 points. Teammate Mason Beam tallied 14 points, while Colin Malli chipped in eight.

The Panthers owned a 9-4 lead at the end of the opening period and ballooned that advantage to 22-14 at halftime. Dubois inched closer, trimming its deficit to 38-31 ahead of the fourth frame, but AC closed strong with a 15-point fourth quarter to claim the win.

The Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team fell to Dubois 38-37 Saturday to fall to 5-3 on the season.

Ashlynn Fennema paced the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Kristen Klaahsen logged eight points.

AC got off to a slow start and trailed 8-5 at the end of the first quarter before entering the halftime locker room down 18-13. The Lady Panthers clawed back to tie it at 26-26 at the end of the third stanza, but Dubois scored a touch more in the final eight minutes to eek out the victory.

Both AC teams return to action at the Little Six Tournament in Rock River Friday.

Broncs wrestling finishes eighth in Douglas tournament

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team took eighth out of 26 teams over the weekend at the Shane Shatto Tournament in Douglas. The Broncs finished with 123.5 points. Thunder Basin won the tournament with 170.5 points.

Reece Osborne scored 25 points for the Broncs and took second in the 113-pound weight class. Kel Tritschler (138) scored 20 points with a fourth-place finish, and Wesley Ndago took fourth in the 285-pound class, tallying 18 points.

Chance Quarterman (152) took fifth, totaling 16.5 points, and freshman Hunter Goodwin (120) also took fifth, scoring 15 points.

Head coach Tyson Shatto said the team performed well, mentioning Goodwin and Ndago as having breakout weekends. He said the tournament provided a good preview of top some of the top 4A teams.

The Broncs wrestle in a dual Thursday against Colstrip (Montana) High School.