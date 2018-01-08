Patten closes Sheridan Invite with record performance

SHERIDAN — Oscar Patten put an emphatic exclamation point on the Sheridan Invite Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School. The senior swimmer led off the 400-meter freestyle relay and broke the 33-year old 100-meter freestyle school record. Patten touched the wall in 53.98 seconds, which took down Rob Kirk’s 1985 swim of 54.44.

“I’m so happy,” Patten said after the meet. “I feel it needed to come. I had gotten close to the other records this week and it just needed to happen.”

Patten was penciled in to swim the second leg of the relay, but he asked teammate Sam Sampson if the two could switch spots prior to the race. The leadoff swimmer represents the only person on a relay who can break a school record individually, and Sampson afforded Patten that opportunity.

“He is a good teammate,” Patten said. “At first he kind of wanted to lead off so he could qualify to state in the 100-free, but eventually he just gave it to me.”

Patten had come agonizingly close to a couple different school records Friday at the Pre-Invite and Saturday at the Invite. Patten missed the 400-meter freestyle record Friday by less than a second and came within three seconds of breaking the 200-meter individual medley record Saturday, clocking in at 2 minutes, 21.37 seconds, which placed him third.

Sheridan head coach Brent Moore believes the angst from coming so close to a couple records, coupled with some other things, factored into Patten’s memorable last swim Saturday.

“I think his knee is feeling better, and I think we got a little bit of rest from the Christmas break,” Moore said. “… And then having just missed on two different records yesterday and today, he had some fire going into the last event.”

Moore was also quite surprised when he looked up and saw the record had fallen.

“That one was one of the oldest men’s records we have, and one of the toughest ones to break,” Moore said. “… That was a great swim right there.”

Sheridan saw numerous great swims Saturday en route to a fifth-place finish as a team with 243 points. Kelly Walsh won the meet with 447 points; Thunder Basin placed second with 385 points and Laramie came in third with 315 points.

Patten also swam the 100-meter freestyle and finished second, boasting a time of 54.71. Caleb Johannesmeyer touched second in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:04.08, and teammate Noah Hodges wasn’t far behind in fourth, clocking in at 1:08.03. Sampson came in third in the 400-meter freestyle with a time if 4:43.55.

Saturday marked the first time this season that Sheridan got a glance at many 4A teams in the same pool with a standard invitational setup. The Broncs saw a number of the same teams Saturday that they saw earlier in the season in Gillette, but that was within the Pentathlon format.

The Sheridan Invite Saturday gave the Broncs an idea of where they stack up in the state.

“When our guys put their minds to it, they can do some pretty awesome stuff,” Moore said. “If we can just get focused and get the distractions put aside, we can swim really well. I think we are right about where we thought we’d be — we might be a little better. We need to just get a couple more guys qualified (for state) and we’ll do well.”

The Broncs travel to Laramie for a dual Friday at 5 p.m.