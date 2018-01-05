Big Horn uses its quickness to edge Pine Bluffs; Lady Rams fall to Lusk

BIG HORN — Prior to opening tip Friday morning at Big Horn High School, one thing for the Lady Rams became glaringly clear. Pine Bluffs had a distinct size advantage as three of its five starters stood 6-foot or taller. No one on the Lady Rams’ roster measured higher than 5-foot-8.

And where the size disparity played a profound role favoring number two Pine Bluffs in the first half, it benefited Big Horn in the final 16 minutes as the Lady Rams rallied for a 52-46 win during the second day of the North-South Challenge.

“Obviously, their size, especially for us, always presents an issue,” Big Horn girls head basketball coach Michael McGuire said. “They are a lot bigger than us, and they’re not just big, but they have big girls that are skilled.”

The Lady Rams had trouble generating any offense for the majority of the first half. Big Horn endured two separate scoring droughts of more than four minutes within the first quarter and half of basketball.

But a few little adjustments McGuire made following the opening period took hold midway through the second frame. Big Horn got out and used its athleticism and speed to combat Pine Bluffs’ size. The Lady Rams like to get out and run in any game, but it was imperative to do so at every available moment Friday morning.

“We are a good team, and we are fast,” Big Horn’s Britny Hutton said. “We had to run fast because they’re slower than us. It all came down to us just playing our game, and we are faster than them.”

Hutton paced Big Horn with 15 points. Alisyn Hutton added 13 points while Jill Mayer chipped in seven.

Six of the seven Lady Rams that scored a point Friday got some portion of those points at the free-throw line. Big Horn attempted 26 free throws in all and made 19 of them, which included 12 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

“That’s huge when you can make that many,” McGuire said.

“If we don’t make that, we are looking at possibly a different result. I thought our girls made winning plays down the stretch.”

Pine Bluffs sported a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and quickly ballooned that cushion to 21-10 with 5:55 to play in the half. But Big Horn closed the half on a 13-1 run, getting five points from Alisyn Hutton, to take a 23-22 edge into the locker room.

The third period featured a trio of lead changes and one tie before Pine Bluffs claimed the slight 34-32 lead ahead of the fourth quarter. Both teams only combined to make three field goals, two by Big Horn, as the rest of points were tallied at the charity stripe in a game that featured 43 fouls in all.

The Lady Hornets extended their lead to as many as three points in the game’s final eight minutes but Big Horn had every answer. The Lady Rams went on a 6-1 jolt to take a 40-38 lead with 4:26 to play.

After a Lady Hornets bucket tied it at 40, Britny Hutton scored five straight points, which helped kickstart a 8-2 run that gave the Lady Rams a 48-42 lead with 1:22 left. Big Horn connected on its last four free throws in the final minute to salt the game away.

Big Horn falls to Lusk Friday night

After beating the second-ranked Lady Hornets, the Lady Rams lost their second game Friday against top-ranked Lusk 58-40. Big Horn fell behind 16-5 after the first quarter and never recovered.

“Lusk outplayed us in every facet of the game tonight,” McGuire said. “They were the better team. We’ve got work to do.”

Sydney Schmidt finished as the team’s leading scorer with 14 points, while Alisyn Hutton scored 11.

Big Horn wraps up play in the North-South Challenge Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Southeast.

Final

Pine Bluffs…17 5 12 12 — 46

Big Horn……10 13 9 20 — 52

Scoring

Pine Bluffs — Long 12, Sweeter 10, Fornstrom 8, Thompson 8, Ragsdale 6, Thurin 2

Big Horn — B. Hutton 15, A. Hutton 13, Mayer 7, Cook 6, Frank 4, Wallach 4, Schmidt 3