Sport briefs

Sheridan basketball victorious in Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — At the Taco John’s Invitational in Cheyenne, the Sheridan High School boys hung on to defeat Green River 65-64. The third-ranked Broncs improved to 6-2 with the win.

The Broncs played solid defense and took a 29-27 lead into the half and had a strong third quarter to go up 48-36. The defense kept its intensity up in the second half and the Sheridan offense came alive as well.

“We just started making some shots and went from there,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said.

Aaron Woodward had 20 points to lead the Broncs and Tristan Bower added 16.

Green River made a run to start the fourth quarter, but the Broncs got the lead back to 10 with about two minutes left. It got a little nerve wracking when two of Sheridan’s starters fouled out in the final minutes.

“Some unfortunate calls went against us,” Martini said.

The Broncs held on for the victory down the stretch, with Green River hitting a 3 at the buzzer to lose by one.

The Sheridan girls basketball team had a nice win, defeating Green River 47-36. Sheridan trailed 17-13 after one quarter but made a nice comeback, exploding in the final eight minutes. The score was knotted at 21 at halftime and tied at 24 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Broncs put up 23 points in the final frame on their way to the double-digit win.

“All 11 varsity players contributed on the court in some way tonight,” head coach Larry Ligocki said.

Alli Puuri paced Sheridan with 13 points. Riley Rafferty had 10 points, along with terrific defense.

The teams conclude play Saturday against Rock Springs.

Arvada-Clearmont splits against Southeast JV

CLEARMONT — The Lady Panthers improved to 5-2 on the season with a blowout 52-22 victory Friday night over the Southeast JV team. Arvada-Clearmont led 29-13 at halftime and didn’t let up in the final two quarters.

“We’re developing a strong rotation of kids that’s allowing us to really push the ball both on offense and defense,” head coach Sarah Walker said.

Kristen Klaahsen poured in 19 points and Ashlynn Fennema added 12.

The AC boys continue to search for their first win after a close 60-52 loss to Southeast JV.

“We are still trying to put together a 32-minute game,” head coach Ross Walker said.

Tanner Klatt scored a game-high 19 points for the Panthers and Riley Malli posted 13 points. Walker said several underclassmen performed well.

The teams host Dubois Saturday, beginning with the girls at 10 a.m., followed by boys at 11:30 a.m.

Tongue River girls split,

boys lose both

DAYTON — At the North-South Challenge, the Tongue River girls picked up their second win of the season, defeating Burns 35-30 Friday morning. The Lady Eagles had a great start, taking a 21-9 lead into halftime. They continued their strong play in the third quarter, going up 32-18 and hanging on in the final stanza for the five-point win.

Head coach Tyler Hanson said his team forced a lot of turnovers and could have won by a wider margin if they made some short shot attempts.

“It shouldn’t have been that close,” Hanson said.

Holly Hutchinson led the Lady Eagles with 11 points and Nikki Perfetti added eight points of her own.

In its second game Friday, Tongue River fell 40-19 against Southeast. Hutchinson again was the top scorer, finishing with eight points. The Lady Eagles kept it close initially, as they trailed 8-5 after the first quarter and 21-11 at halftime, but Southeast pulled away in the second half. Tongue River’s game plan was to protect the interior, but Southeast made enough outside shots to take home the victory.

“We had a low shooting percentage and they shot really well,” Hanson said.

The Tongue River boys lost a close contest Friday morning to Burns 49-43. The Eagles and Broncs were tied at 26 at halftime, but the difference happened in the third quarter, with Burns outscoring Tongue River 10-4 and holding the Eagles off in the last quarter.

Head coach Ronnie Stewart said Burns wanted it more and went after more loose balls, which was the determining factor. Jaren Fritz was the team’s leading scorer, putting in 18 points. Hugh Patterson chipped in 12 points.

Against Southeast Friday night, the Eagles fell 57-40. Southeast used its physicality to get some Tongue River players into foul trouble early, a key part of Southeast taking a 31-13 lead into halftime.

“Tonight was not our best,” Stewart said. “They were a team that wanted it more.”

The Eagles did play more aggressively than in Thursday’s game against Pine Bluffs, Stewart said. Patterson had 12 points to pace the team, while Cade Reish had nine points and Fritz added eight.

Both teams finish the tournament Saturday against Lusk, with the girls playing at 1 p.m. and boys at 2:30 p.m.