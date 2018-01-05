Roberts walking away from sport he loves

SHERIDAN — The game of football gave so much to former Sheridan High School standout Jordan Roberts. It provided him a stage to showcase his athletic prowess, a means to achieve a college education and the opportunity to play professionally.

But where football giveth, it also taketh.

Just this past season, Roberts, a senior running back at St. Thomas, sustained the fifth concussion of his life — a head injury that drove him to the decision to quit the sport that played such a prominent role in his life.

“I’m moving on from football now and mourning that loss,” Roberts said.

The loss of football proved hard to accept, especially considering just two years ago Roberts earned Division III Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-American recognition.

He rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 34 touchdowns for a Tommies team that finished the season 14-1 and just 14 points shy of a National Championship.

“That season was just one of those times in my life where everything fell into place,” Roberts said. “I had the perfect coach, the perfect team, the perfect situation.”

Jordan Roberts, since that breakout year, has only played in 10 games over the past two seasons, the final one being this past fall against Concordia-Moorhead. During the first half, Roberts sustained a hit, and everything for the senior running back went black for the next 10 hours.

Even after regaining consciousness, Roberts couldn’t recount anything for several hours while lying in a hospital bed. Roberts remained stagnant in a mental state where he asked his parents the same series of questions for eight to 10 hours.

The injury ended up being diagnosed as another concussion for Roberts and ended his pursuit of professional football dreams that he believed would have soon become reality. Roberts had several scouts looking at him, and the probability of him earning a spot in training camp remained high.

“It was a very, very difficult decision,” Jordan Roberts said. “… My dream had always been to make it to the NFL and honestly I was on that path. It was very, very likely that I was going to be on a team, and I was excited about that.”

But at the end of the day, no matter how bright the football future may have been, Roberts’ health outweighed everything else.

“When he sustained the season-ending concussion, it was heartbreaking for all of us,” Jordan Roberts’ mother, Penny, said. “As a mother, I can’t even tell you how hard it was to watch it happen. But Jordan handled it in true Jordan fashion. He stood on his faith and leaned on God for guidance and he knew it was the right decision to not go back on the field.”

The unparalleled success and future endeavors in football proved tough to walk away from, but Roberts turned to his newfound faith that grew quite large upon arrival in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Roberts began his collegiate football career at the University of South Dakota. After a redshirt season, the Sheridan High School product gained over 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Roberts experienced a fine tenure with the Coyotes that included a 100-yard rushing game against No. 1 North Dakota State, but the death of Roberts’ close friend from Gillette, Nick Bazemore, forced Roberts to take a step back and reassess his future plans.

“Jordan called me in November and said, ‘Mom, God is doing something big in my life and I just need you to support me in it,’” Penny Roberts said. “When I actually found out he was transferring to St. Thomas and he was looking at the seminary program, there was a lot of peace and I knew it was the right decision just based on how Jordan reacted.

“Nick’s death catapulted Jordan into questioning things about life, and that was one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen my son go through.”

Bazemore and Roberts became close friends in Roberts’ time in Gillette. They both participated on Campbell County’s football team. Roberts grew up in Gillette, but prior to his senior season with the Camels, Roberts’ father got a job as a city engineer in Sheridan and the family moved west.

Roberts — who was a crucial piece to a formidable Campbell County football team — continued his high school career with the Broncs. It didn’t take long for Roberts to find his niche in the backfield under head coach Don Julian.

“We had been playing against him as a sophomore and as a junior, so we were well aware of him,” Julian said. “… We were very excited when they moved over here because we knew we were getting a quality football player, and we soon found out he was a very high-character kid.”

In one season, Roberts helped guide the Broncs to a state title and in the process earned the 2011 Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

“It was probably the best year of my life,” Roberts said. “… Everything just seemed to fall into place perfectly from the day I got to Sheridan.”

The path to a state title included a couple wins over Campbell County — the second one in the playoff semifinals. A rivalry that didn’t need any more animosity became that much more heated with the transfer and ensuing high-level success Roberts experienced.

“It was crazy, and I had to turn my phone off during the week because there was so much smack talk,” Roberts said. “I don’t think the rivalry had ever been as big as it was that year.”

The season fell into place for Roberts so seamlessly that it attracted the attention of many FBS and FCS schools. But for the majority of Roberts’ senior season with the Broncs, the star running back had his sights set on one team — the team he had followed his entire life, the Wyoming Cowboys.

“They kind of told me they were going to offer me throughout my whole high school career,” Roberts said. “I had family getting Wyoming gear, and at the very last second they pulled the plug, and they wanted me to take the Hathaway Scholarship and walk-on there.”

The last-second decision by UW to pull a scholarship offer presented yet another hurdle for Roberts.

“It ticked me off pretty bad,” Roberts said.

But just like all the other hurdles, Jordan met the challenge head on and soon enough received a call from former Wyoming head coach Joe Glenn, who was now at South Dakota.

The Coyotes swooped in and grabbed the Wyoming prep standout and the rest, as they say, is history.

Football has done so much for Roberts. It gave him a competitive edge that transformed him into a prolific running back. But prior to a run at lofty NFL dreams, the violent nature of the game escorted Roberts out of the sport he loved.

Football and Roberts had a good run, one Roberts will never forget.

“The great thing about football, especially in my life, is that it has taught me that there’s so much more to life than football,” Roberts said. “I’m not sure what rout I’ll take next year, but there a lot of different things I can do.”