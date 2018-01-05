From council meeting to kitchen tables: The printing press process explained

SHERIDAN — Readers of The Sheridan Press see only the printed product, with articles, advertisements and page layouts all placed neatly on sheets of newsprint paper.

But what happens behind the scenes to get all of that onto the paper and into the hands of readers?

An entire crew, often covered in black ink with wrenches in hands, move as a fluid, cohesive unit in the open area in the back of the building not often seen by customers up front.

After the articles, advertisements and photos are laid into the design and leave the newsroom, the production manager receives the pages neatly aligned through the Press’ in-house server.

After receiving the pages, one of the staff members will run a plate, or large aluminum sheet — larger than the size of an open newspaper — through a machine that burns the image of the printed elements of the designed pages onto the flat, metal surface. This must be done in a dark-room setting, similar to printing photographs from developed negatives.

In order to print a two-page layout in full color, press employees use four separate plates to print four separate colors — cyan, magenta, yellow and black — layered on top of each other to get the color images.

A 16-page, full-color paper would therefore require 64 individually burned plates.

The burned plates travel through another machine to secure the image onto the aluminum, then are placed on a clamp machine where holes are punctured on the sides of the plates and bent.

Press staff secures each plate to a metal spool on the printing press in preparation for the big show. When the plates are set, a minimum of three staff members ensure a smooth run by switching levers on command.

They stop the press briefly to check the proof, or first draft of the printed product, to make sure the four colors line up correctly on the page.

Final drafts of the product begin printing after final checks by staff members in the newsroom, advertising and design departments and printing press staff make final tweaks to color alignments.

Workers review and adjust colors as needed as the prints slide from the folding and cutting machine at the end of the press line.

The final product is finally ready for consumer purchase. Newspaper delivery women and men fold, rubber band and bag the papers and head out to deliver the daily newspaper, typically in the early afternoon hours.