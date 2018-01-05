YMCA to offer class for healthy backs

SHERIDAN — Back pain plagues many people, from simple muscle pangs and posture-related soreness to more serious discomfort from injury. The YMCA Healthy Back program was designed by medical professionals to help individuals strengthen their backs.

The Healthy Back class is preventative in nature and consists of relaxation, stretching and gentle muscle strengthening exercises. Program participants will gradually learn a sequence of 15 exercises that can be done daily at home. The Healthy Back class is free to all members of the community, and the class is limited to 15 participants. Interested individuals must sign up by calling the YMCA at (307) 674-7488.

The class will take place from 12:15-1:15 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday from Jan. 15-31.

The YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.