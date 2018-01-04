Ramaco Carbon launches website

SHERIDAN — Ramaco Carbon launched ramacocarbon.com, its project website, Thursday to provide in-depth information on the company and its projects.

Ramaco Carbon, LLC, announced last year its plans to open a mine north of Sheridan, and in October, Ramaco Carbon and Carbon, a Silicon Valley-based 3D manufacturing company, announced a production partnership.

The partnership — and the project as a whole — has garnered criticism from neighbors as well as groups like the Powder River Basin Resource Council. Those opposed to the company’s plans say there isn’t enough coal in the area, not enough environmental protections are in place and the are isn’t zoned for the industrial use Ramaco proposes.

But Ramaco’s leadership says the project could have lasting impacts on the local economy and the coal industry.

“This innovative technology project will bring cutting-edge forms of advanced manufacturing to the region,” said Randall Atkins, CEO of Ramaco Carbon. “It’s great news for Wyoming and the hard-working people in Wyoming’s mining industry who believe in the possibilities of diversification.”

Working with top researchers, universities, strategic companies and technologists, Ramaco Carbon hopes to create a new ecosystem of innovation in Wyoming, as well as many high-quality jobs. By using carbon derived from coal, Ramaco and its partners plan to create a wide range of products that enable more efficient and diverse advanced manufacturing. These include car and airplane parts from carbon fiber, medical devices, chemical resins, consumer and building products and more.

“Moving in this direction could provide a sea change in the landscape of the American coal industry,” Atkins said. “The longer-term implications for our overall economy, and for thousands of people employed in the coal industry, are fundamental. We’re proud and excited to bring this innovative research to Wyoming.”

Ramaco Carbon is investing its private funds into the project and is seeking no economic development funds from the State of Wyoming.

Ramaco Carbon’s application for the mine was denied by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality director in mid-October after the Environmental Quality Council ruled in September that Ramaco’s plans for the mine didn’t offer enough environmental protections. Ramaco appealed the ruling later that month.