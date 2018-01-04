Snips, snails, puppy dog tales

If you’ve ever owned a hound dog, you know the challenges and entertainment that goes along with that. If you’ve ever had a puppy, you know everything that comes along with that, too.

Our newest family member, Dozer, has started to discover that he has a voice. A high-pitched, howl — but a voice nonetheless. It’s entertaining to watch and listen to him pounce on toys now scattered around my house. I know Legos are likely way more painful, but tripping over chew toys in the middle of the night has its pains as well. Trust me.

Dozer bounces, plays and crashes — both into things and fast asleep. Turns out the name suits him well.

I apologize in advance for the puppy tales I’m sure will be part of this column for a while.

•••••

In the fall, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce conducted outreach to stakeholders as a way of gathering input for the organization’s strategic plan.

I participated in one such outreach session and found the entire process interesting and enjoyable. Planning and strategic thinking have always had a special place in my heart (or maybe, more appropriately, my head). The conversation among those in my group proved poignant, direct, positive and constructively critical.

Next week, at the Chamber’s monthly luncheon, staff and strategic planning guru Laura Lehan will share the final version of the plan with Chamber members. I, for one, am excited to hear what the group has come up with. The Chamber has proven to be a vital part of the community, and it is poised to take on an even greater role. What that role will be, I suppose we’ll find out next week.

•••••

While many resolutions this time of year have focused on financially savvy and healthy lifestyles, others have taken on a more light-hearted angle. For example, one of our staffers has pledged to watch a movie a day in 2018. Yep… 365 movies. He’s sure he’ll end up watching some stinkers, and he’s taken the daring step of asking for recommendations.

In another example, one friend has resolved to learn to cook. She’s single and usually eats simple meals but wants to add a little flavor to her life. I have high hopes for her, but when I texted her the other day, she was eating pasta from a can. I’m not sure that counts.

•••••

The weather has finally turned and no longer hurts my face when I go outside. While temperatures in town earlier this week just downright hurt, up in the Bighorns, a friend reported, they were rather comfortable. I hope you all take advantage of the warmup and go do some exploring — skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling are all good options. Get outside!