Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference set for Jan. 19-21 in Thermopolis

SHERIDAN — “Springing Outward and Upward” is the theme of the Jan. 19-21 Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in Thermopolis. The conference is open to young agricultural producers between the ages of 18 and 35 and all Wyoming Farm Bureau members.

The conference kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19. The keynote presentation, “Modern Ag in a Facebook Culture” with Dr. Gary Sides, begins at 1 p.m. Following a networking break, the next session will be at 3 p.m., where Wyoming Farm Bureau staff share about the organization and provide a legislative preview.

Other sessions will focus on outward succession and what young farmers and ranchers can do to work toward their agricultural goals; conflict management; estate planning; different ways to market your livestock; succession planning; and more.

The agenda and registration form for the conference are available at www.wyfb.org, or you may call (307) 532-2002. The registration fee is $95 per adult, and the deadline is Jan. 10. Late registrations may be accepted based on availability after Jan. 10 at $135 per adult.

For room reservations, call the Days Inn in Thermopolis at (307) 864-3131 and mention “Wyoming Farm Bureau” to receive the room rate of $85 plus tax per night. Reservation deadline is Jan. 10.