SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Hazmat assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain 700 East Brundage Lane, ems, 3:30 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Illinois Street, 4:17 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block Barn Owl Court, 6:05 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 700 block Long Drive, 10:00 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Fuel Leak, Woodland Park Storage, 11:56 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Wyoming Girls School, 8:53 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Accident, Fifth Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Barking dog, Greystone Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Animal injured, Edwards Drive, 11:22 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 1:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Avon Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• DUS, Jackson Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, 2:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Airport Road, 2:43 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Broadway Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 3:11 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Park Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive, 9:33 p.m.
• Alarm; fire, Long Drive, 9:59 p.m.
• Disturb peace, Wyoming Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 11:01 p.m.
• DUI, East College Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
• Drug-other, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Warrant service, Highway 193, Banner, 11:12 a.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Drug activity, I-90 eastbound, milepost 23, 2:13 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 4:29 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 8:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jarod Jeffrey Tharp, 34, Cheyenne, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Samuel David Gorena, 31, Debois, Wyoming, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Darrell Dean Scalpcane, 47, Crow Agency, Montana, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Grant Robert Scalpcane, 45, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Ashley Faye Sloan, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Latasha Little Light, 36, Lodge Grass, Montana, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kalee Marie Irish, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston Jackson Manes, 37, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Melisa Sue Genzler, 38, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert W. Kearney, 36, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 88
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 2