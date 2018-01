SHERIDAN — Qdoba has pledged to donate a portion of sales to the Antelope Butte Foundation throughout the month of January.

Every Monday, starting Jan. 8, Qdoba will donate 25 percent of its pre-tax sales to the foundation. The donations will apply between 3-9 p.m. All you have to do to help the cause is eat at the restaurant and let them know you’d like to support ABF.

For additional information, contact Qdoba at (307) 675-1120. Qdoba is located at 2112 Coffeen Ave.