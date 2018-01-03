WYO to host showings of classic westerns

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a series of showings of classic westerns in January and February, with the first show Jan. 7.
The cost to attend each film screening is $11.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors and military and $9.50 for students. All movies will begin at 2 p.m.
The following is a list of this year’s classic western lineup.
• Jan. 7 — “The Big Country”
• Jan. 14 — “The Professionals”
• Jan. 21 — “Support Your Local Gunfighter”
• Feb. 11 — “Heaven’s Gate”
For additional information, contact the WYO at (307) 672-9084. The theater is located at 42 N. Main St.