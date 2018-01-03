FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Trout Unlimited chapter to host annual banquet

SHERIDAN — The Little Bighorn Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its annual banquet and elections Jan. 13 at the Sheridan Inn.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a presentation by fisheries biologists from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The menu will include a choice of baseball sirloin steak, honey glazed salmon or bruschetta chicken. Tickets cost $35 per person or $60 per couple, payable at the door.

There will be a cash bar and a raffle for several items, including a collection of old fishing tomes, personal watercraft and a grand prize from The Flyshop of the Bighorns.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP with the number in their party and menu selection to jmadia@q.com.

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.

