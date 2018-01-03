Post-holiday BLT dip with homemade pita chips

Whew! Happy New Year.

After the last few weeks of mayhem, the last thing anyone really wants to do is work in the kitchen. With the thought of turkey, prime rib and ham still lingering in the back of your head, why not kick back with some snack foods? December 30th was national bacon day, afterall.

You may have already made the plunge into the gym life — and next week I will be focusing on something healthy — but this week we are diving into a BLT dip to pair with homemade pita chips.

Fans of bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches should find this creamy dip enjoyable.

It really tastes like a sandwich on a cracker. If you want to cut down on the fat, feel free to use low-fat or fat free mayonnaise and sour cream. If you want to take it to the next level, use some maple bacon for that extra hint of “pow!”

Being super easy to transport and taking only a few minutes to make, you might want to hold on to this party pleaser and take it to any parties you having coming up. The Super Bowl comes to mind.

BLT Dip

2 cups (16 oz.) sour cream

2 cups (16 oz.) mayonnaise

2 pounds sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

6 roma tomatoes, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

Optional: Butter or romaine lettuce for garnish

Set aside a small amount of crumbled bacon and green onion to use as a garnish.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and refrigerate until serving, garnishing then.

Pita Chips

12 pita bread pockets

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic salt (optional)

1/2 teaspoon dried basil (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Cut each pita bread into eight triangles, or less, depending on how big you want the crackers to be.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, pepper, salt and basil. Brush each triangle with oil mixture.

Bake for about 7 minutes in preheated oven or until lightly browned and crispy. They burn easy, so keep a watchful eye.

