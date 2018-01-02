Structure fire consumes entire trailer home

SHERIDAN — A late-night structure fire consumed a trailer home on the 1900 block of Yonkee Avenue Jan. 1, 2018.

Goose Valley Fire and Sheridan Fire Rescue departments responded to the location at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Ten firefighters remained on scene for almost six hours with one engine and a rescue truck from GVFD and one engine from SFRD.

GVFD Chief Bob Williams said the fire started from a propane heater that was placed right next to the trailer where the residents of the property were trying to thaw frozen water pipes.

Two residents of the trailer home were taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital and were treated and released for smoke inhalation.