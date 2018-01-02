RMA adds fourth crew, expands services to Clearmont

SHERIDAN — Rocky Mountain Ambulance added a fourth crew to its scheduling to help with increased out-of-town transfers.

“(Sheridan) Memorial Hospital has been taking more and more to billings, and to fill the need we went ahead and put another crew on,” RMA co-owner Troy Goodwin told Sheridan county commissioners during its annual update Dec. 11.

From 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week, a fourth crew awaits calls, cutting the amount of calls anyone else in town would have to take.

RMA responded to 669 calls within the county in 2017, 440 of those medical, 174 trauma calls and 61 support calls for either fire, law enforcement or standby assistance.

Clearmont stopped its emergency medical services starting in January, so RMA will service the area as needed. Clearmont will still run a first aid station and render care until RMA arrives.

RMA worked with county fire districts to establish county-wide medical protocols for medical emergency calls.

“That was a pretty good undertaking to get everybody (on board),” RMA co-owner Mark Ketcham said.

Sheridan County administrative director Renee Obermueller suggested RMA participate in the county-wide fire study.

“I think EMS is a big portion because it’s county-wide of the potential study,” Obermueller said. “We can maybe talk about what we’d like to see.”

Each county fire district agreed to participate in the study and contribute monetarily, allowing for a comprehensive study instead of focusing on services within city limits.