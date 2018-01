SHERIDAN — Twelve local churches have put together an ecumenical event for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Celebrate with the group as they conclude the 12 days of Christmas. The event will include scripture readings and Christmas carols to narrate the birth of Christ.

Music will include performances by Rod Jost, JT Craft, Suzie Hills and a multi-church choir.

The event is free and open to the public.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is located at 1 S. Tschirgi St.