36th Lake DeSmet Polar Plunge Monday

SHERIDAN — If jumping in the icy waters of Lake DeSmet sounds like the best way to start off the new year, Rob Forister welcomes those willing victims of the frigid annual Polar Plunge.

Starting Monday at 1 p.m., Forister and his helpers will be ready to assist jumpers into the cold water for the 36th Lake DeSmet Polar Plunge. Forister anticipated a possible beachside walk-in this year, but he said ice started showing up on DeSmet’s surface last week and expects enough to accumulate before the Jan. 1 jump-in date. The crew will set up in a different location from prior years. This year, Forister said the hole will be off the Shell Creek exit — 49 off the interstate — next to the Father DeSmet monument. Ample parking and a boat ramp will be present at the location.

The National Weather Service out of Billings predicts a high of 16 degrees and sunny skies.