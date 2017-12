SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a show featuring work from local youth starting in January.

The show, “The Batch: Emerging Young Artists,” will open Jan. 10 and remain on display through Feb. 7.

A reception for the show will take place Jan. 18 from 5-7 p.m. The public is welcome, and refreshments will be served.

For additional information, contact SAGE Community Arts at (307) 674-1970. The gallery is located at 21 W. Brundage St.