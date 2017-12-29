Raidan Barker Ross

Raidan Barker Ross was born Dec. 22, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parent Danielle Autuamn Ross of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Daniel Ross, Michelle Morgan, Barbara Ross, Bob Ross, Brian Johnson, Jill Kesl, Gail Aydelott and Gary Mills.

Aspen Jade Ambler

Aspen Jade Ambler was born Dec. 22, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents John and Sarah Ambler of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Jonah and Casey.

Her grandparents are Janice Ambler, Anneliese Panasenko and David Kethman, all of Sheridan.

Murphy James Herbst

Murphy James Herbst was born Dec. 21, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Zach and Kristin Herbst of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Natalee.

His grandparents are Jim and Sandy Fuller and Perry and the late Jennifer Herbst, all of Sheridan.

Aurora Marie Pierce-Hutchinson

Aurora Marie Pierce-Hutchinson was born Dec. 24, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jolene Pierce and Kyle Hutchinson.

Her grandparents are D’ona and Scott Pierce of Rawlins, Connie Hutchinson of Sheridan and Tom Hutchinson of Sheridan.

Madison Grace Jaeqer

Madison Grace Jaeqer was born Dec. 19, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jennifer and Casey Jaeqer of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Kerry and Stephanie Kirby of Boulder, Colorado, and Alan and Rose Jaeqer of Mountain View.

Melonie Ann McKnight

Melonie Ann McKnight was born Dec. 21, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. She was welcomed by parents Jed and Tyla McKnight of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Leah.

Her grandparents are Mike and Leah McKnight of Wyoming and Kathaleen Cassedy of California.