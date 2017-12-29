SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block West Burkitt Street, 1:04 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• Admissions — Ariane I. ONeill, Sheridan; Anvil Joseph Oneill, Sheridan.
• Dismissals — Amber L. Buffalo, Sheridan; Ella Carte Buffalo, Sheridan.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Accident, Horn Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7:04 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 7:44 a.m.
• Harassment, Second Avenue East, 9:01 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Ridge Road, 9:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 1:16 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Accident, Burkitt Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, Brooks Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mavrakis Pond, 5:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Townhouse Place, 5:43 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Avoca Place, 8:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Timberline Drive, 11:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident, Halbert Street, and Gillette Street, Ranchester, 12:36 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Brooks Street and West Works Street, 1:39 a.m.
• Trespass cold, West Ridge Lane, 9:40 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 3:15 p.m.
• DUS, East Brundage Lane, Highway 14 East, mile marker 1, 7:25 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highway 193, mile marker 103, Banner, 10:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Lacey Groves Pilcher, 38, Story, fail to appear warrant, municipal court; contempt of court/bench warrant, district court; arrested by SCSO
• Shane William Merkey, 25, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Rebecca Lynn Stratton, 21, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 83
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1