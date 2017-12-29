FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block West Burkitt Street, 1:04 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Admissions — Ariane I. ONeill, Sheridan; Anvil Joseph Oneill, Sheridan.

• Dismissals — Amber L. Buffalo, Sheridan; Ella Carte Buffalo, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Accident, Horn Avenue, 12:40 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7:04 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 7:44 a.m.

• Harassment, Second Avenue East, 9:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Ridge Road, 9:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 1:16 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Brooks Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Family dispute, Mavrakis Pond, 5:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Townhouse Place, 5:43 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Avoca Place, 8:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 9:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Timberline Drive, 11:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident, Halbert Street, and Gillette Street, Ranchester, 12:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Brooks Street and West Works Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Trespass cold, West Ridge Lane, 9:40 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 3:15 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, Highway 14 East, mile marker 1, 7:25 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Highway 193, mile marker 103, Banner, 10:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Lacey Groves Pilcher, 38, Story, fail to appear warrant, municipal court; contempt of court/bench warrant, district court; arrested by SCSO

• Shane William Merkey, 25, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Rebecca Lynn Stratton, 21, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 83

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

