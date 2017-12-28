Mental health professionals anticipate crisis center feasibility study results

SHERIDAN — Health professionals in Sheridan strive to provide holistic services for patients with mental illnesses. Involuntary detainments through Title 25 present a complicated, imperfect system that Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center employees, medical professionals and law enforcement and judicial system leaders are working to perfect and complete.

Medical professionals recently addressed involuntary holds with local legislators at the annual legislative forum for Sheridan County.

Through Title 25, law enforcement or medical examiners may detain a person thought to be in danger to self or others or unable to meet basic needs as a result of a mental illness. Right now, detainees are taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for 72-hour holds.

NWMHC executive director Paul Demple and clinical director Jennifer White explained the programs currently in place and the anticipated final element to help complete the system for holistic mental health services in Sheridan County.

“What we’re really trying to do is change the system,” Demple said.

NWMHC establishes a gatekeeper for each patient as the first step following an involuntary hold. Gatekeepers help guide the patients and their family members or caregivers through the Title 25 process. They also gather and record data on each patient along the way to help track Title 25 activity.

Once established, gatekeepers help clients determine the most appropriate next steps. Right now, the only two options that exist are assisted outpatient treatment or inpatient treatment at a residential facility in Evanston, Casper or Lander.

A feasibility study conducted by NWMHC with grant funding looked at developing a possible crisis stabilization center in Sheridan County. Employees at the center would provide less intensive inpatient care and a facility outside of the emergency room to take in those patients held on Title 25.

“It takes a while to develop (an) entire system that can actually address people’s needs,” Demple said. “We’re taking all these pieces and we’re putting them in there, and we are working on a plan for a crisis stabilization facility.”

The difference between the crisis stabilization center and the state hospital, Demple said, is more about duration rather than intensity.

Demple expects the feasibility study results by the end of December. He, members of NWMHC, the state, members of the community and law enforcement officers will review the study and determine next steps. Demple anticipates the study will help determine number of beds necessary, staffing needs, cost and how to put the plan into motion.

Until then, community members will continue working together to better establish the current gatekeeping program and assisted outpatient treatment.