Akcita Win to gather next week

SHERIDAN — The January meeting of Akcita Win will be Tuesday at the First Christian Church at 6 p.m.

The meeting will include a catered meal by Sagewood North; the cost will be $12 per person.

The special feature will be a photography presentation of “Birds in Nature” by Rod Adams. RSVPs are needed and should be called in no later than Thursday.

Akcita Win is a women’s sorority that meets the first Tuesday of each month. Everyone is welcome, but reservations are required.

Contact Connie Goodwin for reservations by calling/texting (307) 751-2550.

First Christian Church is located at 102 S. Connor St.

 

