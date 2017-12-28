DSA Wine Fest tickets on sale now

SHERIDAN — Tickets are on sale now at www.downtownsheridan.org for the Downtown Sheridan Association’s annual Wine Fest.

This year, organizers are incorporating a theme — Wine to the Nines — so come dressed to impress. The annual event offers tastings of more than 100 wines and beers along with endless hors d’oeuvres. The 2018 Wine Fest will take place March 2, 2018, at the Elks Lodge, located at 45 W. Brundage St. in downtown Sheridan.

There are two ticket levels. The $75 VIP ticket includes earlier access at 5 p.m. with a more intimate experience.

These tickets are limited to 100 individuals. In addition, each vendor table will have luxury-level wines available exclusively to VIP ticket holders. The general admission ticket of $60 includes admission from 6-9 p.m. For the month of December only, general admission tickets will be $50; in January, tickets will cost $55 apiece.

This popular event raises funds for the Downtown Sheridan Association, which organizes the Third Thursday Street Festivals, Sheridan Farmers Market, Main Street flower baskets and the Historic District Promotions Committee.

For those businesses who would like to be even more supportive of the DSA and the Wine Fest, several sponsorship levels are available ranging from $250 to $1,000. Every sponsorship level offers benefits, including coordinating VIP tickets, advertising recognition, banners at the event and more. For sponsorship information, call Rockie at (307) 672-8881.