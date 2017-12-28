SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 12:04 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 800 block West Loucks Street, 8:11 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block East Brundage Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• Admissions — Nicole R. Williamson, Ranchester; Kate Nicole Williamson, Ranchester.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Colorado Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Sixth Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Accident, East Loucks Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Lost property, Long Drive, 12:06 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Illegal parking, South Main Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Accident, First Avenue East, 3:17 p.m.
• Barking dog, Greystone Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 3:31 p.m.
• Harassment, South Main Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Lewd acts, Sheridan area, 4:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 7:07 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Property destruction, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 12:34 a.m.
• Accident, Oldsquaw Road and Canvasback Road, 12:29 p.m.
• Accident, West 15th Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 16th Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Found property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Tongue River Drive, Dayton, 6:56 p.m.
• False reporting, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 7:13 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90, exit 14 eastbound, Ranchester, 8:51 p.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, US Highway 14 East, milepost 4, Banner, 9:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Kevin Allen Chipps, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 82
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4