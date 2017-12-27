Sheridan VA employees volunteer in Puerto Rico

SHERIDAN — Not all employees from the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center can drop everything and deploy to help with relief efforts outside of the continental United States. But thanks to willing Sheridan VA employees and understanding supervisors, six employees volunteered to help in Puerto Rico following the destruction caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We need to help our teammates down there take care of the veterans,” said Sheridan VA public affairs officer Kristina Miller. “…It’s just as much about taking care of our VA teammates who are in the same boat as the veterans that they’re caring for.”

Gene Hale took over emergency management duties at the Sheridan VA at the end of September. Three days into his new position, he was tasked with deploying Sheridanites to Puerto Rico to help with the relief effort and establish the area’s “new normal.”

The six volunteers came from a list of about 65 registered with Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System in Sheridan. The VA DEMP’s deployments to San Juan marked the system’s largest deployment effort in its history. The volunteers said the Hospital De Veteranos, or VA Caribbean Healthcare System in Puerto Rico, serves around 90,000 patients in the main medical center in San Juan as well as through six outpatient clinics, compared to Sheridan’s 12,000 patients.

Before deploying, volunteers needed supervisor approval, a VA travel card, DEMPs training and up-to-date physicals and immunizations.

Three women sharing their experiences all noted a quick 24-hour turnaround from when they received the email telling them they were flying out the next day to arriving on the American island.

The first volunteer from Sheridan, Wendy Hope, joined the second wave of VA volunteers in Puerto Rico from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24. A program analyst in Sheridan, Hope served as a program support assistant for the social work service at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System. Hope manned the desk for the shelter established for veterans displaced because of the hurricane and reestablished the records management program.

Leah Hochhalter, a licensed practical nurse at the Sheridan VA, experienced the kindness of the Puerto Rican people on the medical-surgical floor during her two-week stint from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Locals provided food and water for the visitors even when they struggled to provide it for themselves.

Sheridan VA employee Casey Pasco worked in San Juan from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30. Pasco helped reschedule appointments for veterans with much difficulty. With power still out throughout much of the island, Pasco and her team’s attempts at reaching VA clients remained unsuccessful, as did communication by mail with postal services lagging between seven and 14 days. Pasco worked through a list of 5,600 appointments to reschedule in a conference room with no windows.

All three women experienced long travel days and left with a day’s notice both to and from Sheridan and San Juan.

Hope saw the worst of the destruction, coming in less than a month after Hurricane Maria hit the island. She spent her first night in the basement of the VA with a white hospital blanket to cover her while the motion-sensored light flickered on and off throughout the night.

Hope was transferred to the Marriott, which she said sounded nice but still showed and smelled of water damage throughout the building. After working with worn-down Puerto Ricans and exhausted replacements for those suffering from the flu outbreak, Hope said she felt privileged to go sleep in her moldy hotel room.

Hochhalter and Pasco, who both stayed at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort and Spa an hour away from the VA Caribbean, both explained scenes filled with down power lines, iguanas running rampant, pothole-ridden roads and drivers parked wherever cellphone service could be received. Hochhalter said while the resort sounded nice, locals described it as a five-star resort with four stars knocked off because of the damage.

What surprised the Sheridanites, though, was the resiliency and hospitality of the Puerto Ricans.

“What totally amazed me is how humbling these people are,” Hochhalter said. “They’ve just been through a natural disaster that wiped (everything). Some of them had nothing.”

Hochhalter said local VA staff walked the halls and visited patients while singing throughout the day. Locals would bring in water and food for the workers when they had no water or electricity themselves.

“It was crazy to see how they were happy and didn’t let it get them down at all,” Hochhalter said.

Pasco spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Puerto Rico, and the locals served a bountiful meal and celebrated the visiting volunteers as if they were family.

Hale said the VA’s final deployment through DEMPs finished Dec. 23 but did not include another Sheridan-based volunteer.

Restoration of the island will continue into 2018, with electricity not reaching the destroyed mountainside homes until late fall, the locals estimated while speaking with Sheridan volunteers.

“It’s a beautiful island, but it definitely got (hit hard),” Hochhalter said.