Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 800 block West Loucks Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, Whitney Way, 9:51 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Works Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Natural gas leak, 100 block Bellevue Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, West Fifth Street and Spaulding Street, 4:37 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Amber L. Buffalo, Sheridan; Ella Carter Buffalo, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Mental subject, East Seventh Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Woodland Park, 7:12 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Burrows Street, 7:12 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 8 a.m.

• Stalking cold, Second Avenue East, 8:14 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 9:34 a.m.

• Pornography, Coffeen Avenue, 10:42 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:37 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 12:58 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 1:27 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.

•Accident, Main Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Fraud, Creekside Lane, 2:07 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 2:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Accident, Colorado Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Threats cold, East Works Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 11:54 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 12:38 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Snow removal, Pioneer Road, 9:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:25 a.m.

• Vicious dog, East Sixth Street, 11:39 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Gould Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Cat violation, Massey Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Highland Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Subject with knife, North Main Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Olympus Drive, 5:38 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Illinois Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Fight, West Ninth Street, 11:14 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, citizen report, Brundage Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 6:58 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Big Horn Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Animal found, Val Vista Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:57 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Bender Lane, 3:54 p.m.

• Trespass cold, South Tschirgi Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Mountain View, 4:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, Holmes Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

Monday

• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, 12:49 a.m.

• Battery, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 1:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Ridge Road, 1:13 p.m.

• Accident, East Woodland Park Road, 2:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.

• Accident, Second Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:55 p.m.

Tuesday

• Assault-simple, Pond View Court, 1:29 a.m.

• Barking dog, Holmes Avenue, 5:03 a.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 7:52 a.m.

• Barking dog, Holmes Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Fire – other, West Loucks Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Civil dispute, York Circle, 9:37 a.m.

• Battery, North Main Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Hit and run, Sparrow Hawk Road, 12:26 p.m.

• Pornography, Kingfisher Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Hit and run, Edwards Drive, 1:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, East College Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Smith Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Lost property, Marion Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 4 p.m.

• Accident, Brock Avenue, 4:11 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Carlin Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 6:19 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Avenue, 7:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Accident, East Montana Street, 8:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident, Beckton Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Theft cold, Taylor Road, 7:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:24 p.m.

• Domestic, Skylark Lane, West 16th Street, Banner, 9:13 p.m.

• Warrant service, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Shari Michelle Jackson, 36, Sheridan, destruction of property less than $500, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jason Ray Hellings, 36, Sheridan, battery, cruelty to animals, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rocky Roger Gainforth, 40, Ranchester, fail to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 85

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

