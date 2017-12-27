Local facilities to host First Day Hikes

SHERIDAN — In what is becoming an increasingly popular New Year’s Day activity, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails organizes First Day Hikes — a way for Wyoming residents and out-of-state visitors to celebrate the new year outdoors.

Sixteen New Year’s Day guided hikes and walks held at state park and historic site venues statewide will be held in conjunction with similar hikes held in all 50 states; a part of the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

This is the seventh consecutive year Wyoming is offering free First Day Hikes. Last year, more than 500 people participated, hiking more than 700 total miles.

Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, which average 1 to 2 miles or longer, depending on the state park or historic site. Details about hike locations, difficulty and length, terrain and tips regarding proper clothing are listed on the America’s State Parks website. See www.naspd.org for more information.

In Sheridan County, hikes will be offered at the following locations and times:

• Fort Phil Kearny — 2.5-mile strenuous hike beginning at noon. Meet at Interpretive Center, located at 528 Wagon Box Road.

• Trail End – Gentle 2.5-mile hike through Sheridan’s historic Nielsen Heights neighborhood. Meet at Kendrick Mansion, located at 400 Clarendon Ave., at 10 a.m. The event will include hot chocolate, healthy snacks and a raffle at end of the hike. Dogs on leashes are permitted.

Participants of all hikes are urged to wear adequate clothing. These are children- and family-friendly events.

WYOutside, a coalition of public and private organizations with a shared stake in promoting recreation to children and families, is a sponsor of the First Day Hikes.

For more information, call the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails at (307) 777-6323.