Barrasso nominates students to service academies

SHERIDAN — Last week, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso announced that he has nominated Sheridan High School students Pippin Robison and Aeriana Roth for appointments to U.S. service academies. Robison is nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy. Roth is nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“Wyoming has a proud history of nominating some of our best and brightest students to attend our nation’s military academies,” Barrasso said in a press release. “Pippin and Aeriana are hardworking, highly motivated and have shown they possess the characteristics necessary to succeed. It’s an honor to nominate them, and I am confident that if they are offered appointments, they will represent Wyoming well.”

Barrasso annually nominates the most qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in the competitive process that can lead to an appointment.

Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.