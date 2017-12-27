Knights of Columbus organize free-throw contest

SHERIDAN — The local Knights of Columbus will host a youth free-throw championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic School. All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate.

The Knights of Columbus free-throw championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions.

Last year, more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in more than 3,600 local competitions. All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

For entry forms or additional information, contact Greg Marshall at (307) 763-6024 or (307) 674-6609.

Holy Name Catholic School is located at 121 S. Connor St.