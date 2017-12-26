Customer review sites can make or break a Sheridan business

SHERIDAN — Reputation can make or break a business. In the age of online customer reviews on sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor, Facebook and Google, reputation has become even more crucial to manage. One bad moment for one angry customer can now be memorialized for all to see, its accompanying low-star rating dragging down the “star power” of the business and its ability to attract new customers.

Research published by Harvard Business School professor Michael Luca in 2011 found that a one-star increase in a business’s Yelp rating increased revenues by 5-9 percent. Six years and millions of additional reviews later, that star power is more important than ever.

In Sheridan, as hotel and restaurant owners look back on one summer tourist season and anticipate another, some have embraced the ability to interact with current and potential customers through online and social media reviews.

“Word of mouth is the best advertisement,” Main Street Corner Cafe owner Christie Curtis said. “That’s why I like the social media aspect. If I get a bad review, I can fix it. …When it’s just word of mouth going down the street, I can’t really rectify anything.”

Star power

In his study, “Reviews, Reputation, and Revenue: The Case of Yelp.com,” Luca found that chain restaurants are mostly unaffected by changes in online ratings, meaning independent restaurants and hotels are most impacted.

This levels the playing field as people may choose a well-rated local business over an already-known chain restaurant. It also ups the stakes for those local hotels and restaurants.

“Consumer reviews provide a substitute for more traditional forms of marketing,” Luca said.

At the same time, Luca found that restaurants need at least 20-30 reviews to stabilize and legitimize the measure of quality. This can be a challenge in smaller towns.

For example, in Douglas, population 6,541, most restaurants listed on Yelp have fewer than 20 reviews, and many have fewer than five.

In Sheridan, the amount of reviews is generally higher, ranging between 20-50 for many restaurants, but still don’t compare to a city like Seattle where reviews number in the hundreds or even thousands.

Further complicating the issue of star power, in Sheridan — and much of Wyoming — TripAdvisor is more heavily used than Yelp, meaning that a tourist’s choice may depend on which review site he or she uses. This also impacts business owners who must decide how much time and money to put into managing online reputation on a variety of platforms.

Cultivating reputation

Doug Cherry, director of business education at Sheridan College, told the story of a steak and pancake house in Idaho Falls that fell behind the times when it came to managing its online reputation.

The local diner was known for having the best breakfast in town but struggled to compete with other dinner restaurants. As review sites increased in popularity, “it got whacked online,” Cherry said.

The result? The restaurant had to eliminate dinner service.

“Businesses must absolutely own the opportunity to respond to reviews,” Cherry said. “Especially in small town Wyoming, there’s not a big enough population to afford having a bad reputation.”

Even though the judgment of reputation has expanded to the Internet, the basics of earning a good reputation remain the same, Cherry said. Treat the customer how you want to be treated; be honest; look people in the eye and make things right if something is wrong.

Cherry also advised a balanced approach for businesses. Market to tourists and manage online reputation because that is how business grows in a tourist town, but also strive to cultivate local repeat customers who will engage in that crucial element of building a business: good ol’ word of mouth.

Seeing beyond the stars

Sheridan Inn general manager Brandon Titus said hotel leadership prioritize online and overall reputation.

“You strive to earn a high rating because of what you’re offering,” Titus said. “You believe it’s the best in town, and you want people to see that it’s the best in town. With those ratings, people’s response to what we’re doing here is very important to us.”

Sheridan Inn hired Flood Marketing to monitor and manage its reviews on sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor. Staff with the marketing firm communicate with hotel leadership to respond to all reviews, good or bad.

Sometimes a complaint is the result of personal taste, not poor service, Titus said. For example, the lack of in-room TVs bothers some guests but is a point of pride for Sheridan Inn leadership as they strive to provide an authentic, historic experience.

Other times, feedback becomes the impetus for change. The Sheridan Inn is considering adding a hot breakfast as a direct result of guest reviews, Titus said.

“You’re not a guest here every day; you work here, so you don’t see it from their perspective, always,” Titus said. “It’s nice to hear something that you may not have seen right in front of your face.”

When Curtis opened the Main Street Corner Cafe in May with her husband and son, she did not have online reviews in mind. When her sister suggested hosting a contest on Facebook, response was so enthusiastic Curtis realized the power of interacting with customers online.

She began to post daily specials, pies of the day and more. As reviews began to pop up, she would respond — to say thank you or to make something right if a customer expressed dissatisfaction.

“You’re always going to get that one or two people you’re not going to make happy, so we just try as best we can,” Curtis said. “I keep track of the Facebook thing every day, all day long.”

Just over six months into running the cafe, Curtis said she mainly tracks Facebook at this time and has not looked into managing Yelp or TripAdvisor reviews.

Curtis and Titus agree that the ability for anyone to review their restaurant or hotel can be nerve wracking but overall see online and social media reviews as an advantage. Both businesses strive to keep customers happy and to interact with them on all platforms available, be it over the phone, in person or online.

“Reputation starts right here at the front desk,” Titus said. “It’s the personal experience they have here at the inn. When people share that experience, that is where it all begins.”