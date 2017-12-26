Hospital employees make gift for new equipment

SHERIDAN — Over the past 14 years, employees at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, called Employee Partners, have donated to the hospital’s foundation through biweekly payroll deductions. The program started with a few faithful employees and has steadily increased year after year. Currently more than 425 staff members participate in the program.

Every year during December, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosts a holiday breakfast to honor and celebrate the Employee Partners. During the event, partners vote to fund a strategic hospital project with the monies that have been accumulated over the past year. Thursday, the hospital’s employee partners voted to put their funds from 2017, which total $36,175, toward new MRI equipment. In previous years, projects such as the new Intensive Care Unit, 3-D mammography and hospice have been selected to receive funds.

“Our employee support is phenomenal,” said Ada Kirven, director of donor relations for the foundation. “Not only because they support the hospital in our endeavors, but every day they interact with patients and their families. So we know that the projects they choose are important to providing excellent patient care.”