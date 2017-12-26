SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Carbon monoxide investigation, 700 block Illinois Street, 4:28 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block North Carlin Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Activated smoke alarm, 1400 block Holloway Avenue, 5:21 a.m.

• Gas leak, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 9:28 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Drive, 4:29 p.m.

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Single vehicle rollover, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 20, 8:22 a.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Fire investigation, Metz Road, 3:38 p.m.

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Admissions — Murphy James Herbst, Sheridan; Danielle A. Ross, Sheridan.

Friday

• Admissions — Aspen Jade Ambler, Buffalo; Sarah M. Ambler, Buffalo; Murphy James Herbst, Sheridan; Raidan Ross, Sheridan.

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• Admissions — Aurora Marie Pierce, Sheridan; Jolene A. Pierce, Sheridan.

• Dismissals — Aspen Jade Ambler, Buffalo; Sarah M. Ambler, Buffalo; Kristin L. Herbst, Sheridan; Murphy James Herbst, Sheridan; Aurora Marie Pierce, Sheridan; Jolene A. Pierce, Sheridan; Danielle A. Ross, Sheridan; Raidan Ross, Sheridan.

Monday

• Dismissals — Jolene A. Pierce, Sheridan; Aurora Marie Pierce, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday – Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 21.5, 8:29 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Wyarno Road, Highway 336, mile marker 7, 12:24 p.m.

• Accident, Powder Horn Road, milepost 0.5, 2:49 p.m.

• Hit and run, Leopard Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Agency assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 36, Banner, 7:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90, milepost 1, Parkman, 9:12 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 6, 12:35 a.m.

• Theft cold, Dry Ranch Road, 2:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Apache Road, Clearmont, 3:03 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, 4:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, 7:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Lane Road, Dayton, 9:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade turnout, Big Horn, 10:27 p.m.

Sunday

• Accident, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 14, 1:30 a.m.

• Accident, Country Estates Drive, 5:53 a.m.

• Lost property, Swaim Road, 12:17 p.m.

• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, milepost 0.3, 12:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Bird Farm Road and McCormick Road, 3 p.m.

• Motorist assist, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 86, Dayton, 7:09 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 11:37 p.m.

Monday

• DUI, North Main Street, I-90 eastbound, milepost 12, 12:24 a.m.

• Assist agency, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 12:57 p.m.

• Accident, Wagon Box Road and Hosburg Drive, Banner, 2:07 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 5:35 p.m.

• Accident, Kruse Creek Road, milepost 1, 7:48 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5, 10:32 p.m.

• Mental subject, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 11:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Alisara Natasha Bulltail, 43, Crow Agency, Montana, compulsory auto insurance, unlawful passing on left, felony DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Saturday

• Douglas Scott Amend, 26, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jamie Marie Reckinger, 39, Lake Havasu, Arizona, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No new arrests

Monday

• David Neale Gonzales, 41, Gillette, compulsory auto insurance, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, elude an officer, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 81

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 84