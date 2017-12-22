Gifts from children

The Goodfellow Fund for the year has been underway for a few weeks now, with donations coming in steadily. While we are, of course, grateful for every donation received, a few particular donations delivered Thursday proved especially touching.

A woman came in with three small children, each of whom donated $25 to the fund. The woman, too, donated $100. A man who accompanied them also donated to the cause but asked to remain anonymous.

Their names appeared in Friday’s edition of The Press.

It’s wonderful to see the spirit of giving in our youngest community members. I’ve heard other stories this year about children helping to pack food for delivery via The Food Group and shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. In a world full of “me,” the sight of children giving to others restores a little hope and faith this holiday season.

We hope you’ll follow their lead. Donations for the Goodfellow Fund, which helps buy food and gifts for families this time of year, can be dropped off at The Press, or mailed to:

The Goodfellows Fund

c/o The Sheridan Press

P.O. Box 2006

Sheridan, WY 82801

•••••

On our Opinion pages today, you’ll notice a series of letters supporting local nonprofits. They were written by students at Sheridan Junior High School who were tasked with a persuasive writing assignment. Several students sent their letters our way; we chose the best to share with you today.

Like the children mentioned above, they also stand firm in their convictions regarding the need to give back and support local community organizations and programs.

They make reasonable points about the missions and accomplishments of some of our local service organizations. There are many, many charitable programs in Sheridan County that provide a broad array of help to locals.

If you need help but aren’t sure where to turn, start with Community Connections. The center has been operational since the fall and aims to help connect individuals with whatever services they may need — after-school programs, crisis intervention, food and clothing, utility assistance, child care services, health services and more.

If you’re moved by one of the letters today, you can also reach out to Community Connections to find volunteer opportunities.

The Community Connections center is located at Sheridan County Public Health, 297 S. Main St. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call (307) 672-5169.

•••••

If you’ve lost that loving feeling, you may want to fire up the computer this Christmas Eve. Your inner child will come to life if you take some time to track Santa’s whereabouts with the North American Aerospace Defense Command — better known as NORAD.

Every Christmas Eve, NORAD helps track the movement of the big guy’s sleigh as be delivers presents around the world. Watching the glimmer in children’s eyes as they refresh the website and struggle to stay awake reminds us about the excitement of things to come.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or other holidays, from our family here at The Sheridan Press, we wish you the very best this season.